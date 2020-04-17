Delhi govt should give 75% of teachers’ salaries, demands Maken

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday slammed the Delhi government for giving the go-ahead to private schools to charge one-month tuition fee and demanded that the state should bear major part of the expenses on salaries of their teachers.

The former Union Minister said: “It is wrong to ask private schools to take a month’s fee. How will the parents pay the fee when there is a lockdown? The Delhi government should pay 75 per cent of expenses borne on teachers’ salaries so that these schools get relief and waive three-month fees.” In Delhi, 66 per cent children are enrolled in private schools.

No private school in the national capital can hike fees or can charge anything from the parents other than one-month tution fee, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

Maken also demanded that the government waive fixed electricity charges and water bills for all establishments facing closure due to the lockdown extended till May 3.

“The government should issue SOP and notification for people who are exempted during lockdown to insulate these people from infections,” said Maken and gave the example of a pizza delivery boy who tested positive for coronavirus.

He said that those who came in contact with the delivery boy should also be tested, pointing out that the delivery boy was sent back by various hospitals.

The Congress leader demanded that the number of coronavirus tests should be increased to remain ahead of the virus.

Maken also demanded two-month ration to migrants which includes 70 kg rice and cover labourers, daily-wagers and the self-employed.

The Congress leader also demanded that the government should also bear 75 per cent salaries of the MSME sector workers.

The government should also give Rs 7,500 each to the poor and daily-wagers as well as provide PPE kits to frontline workers like sanitation workers.

He slammed the government on the ground that 55 health workers have so far tested positive in Delhi for cornavirus.

–IANS

miz/tsb