Delhi gurdwara management committee to go on plantation drive

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday said it will launch a mega plantation drive in the current monsoon season to create “urban forests” in the national capital.

“The DSGMC will start distributing free saplings of plants and trees mentioned in the ‘Gurbani’ such as ‘Neem’ and ‘Ber’ along with others species, beneficial for the environment,” the DSGMC said in a statement.

“The free sapling of tree will be distributed from Sikh shrines mainly Gurdwara Rakab Ganj and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib which are visited by largest numbers of devotees daily,” the statement said.

The body said it has planted around 1,00,000 trees in Delhi in the last five years to save the city from “pollution, deforestation and global warming”.

