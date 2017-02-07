Delhi HC directs DPS to approach governmenr on fee hike

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Public School Society to make its representation for students fee hike to the Aam Aadmi Party government which will decide it within 30 days.

The DPS Society moved the High Court challenging the Department of Education’s (DoE) decision of December 27 last year which rejected the society’s proposal to hike fees by 16.95 per cent for the academic session 2016-17.

On January 6, 2017, the DoE also prohibited the DPS Society from holding a meeting of its managing committee to hike its fees for the academic year 2017-18 to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, the decision which too was challenged in the High Court.

Justice V.K. Rao disposed of the DPS Society’s plea with a direction to the DoE to consider its representation and take a decision.

The High Court earlier in a Public Interest Litigation case held that private unaided schools on DDA land need prior sanction of the government before hiking fees.

