Delhi HC frees Navlakha from house arrest

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the release of human rights activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest, saying his detention was “untenable” under law.

A bench of justices S. Muralidhar and Vinod Goel also set aside a lower court order allowing the Maharashtra Police to take Navlakha to Pune.

The high court bench, however, said that the Maharashtra Police is free to begin fresh proceedings in the matter against Navlakha, as per legal provisions.

Navlakha was among the five rights activists arrested by the Maharashtra Police in a series of raids across the country on August 28 for their alleged links with a banned Maoist group.

Navlakha was arrested from his residence in south Delhi’s Nehru Enclave and presented before a magistrate’s court here, which allowed the police to present him before a court in Pune.

Subsequently, the high court directed the Maharashtra Police not to take Navlakha out of Delhi and keep him under house arrest until further orders.

The Supreme Court had on September 29 rejected a plea for immediate release of the five rights activists, held in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case for alleged Maoist links.

–IANS

