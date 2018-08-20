Delhi HC judges to contribute for Kerala floods

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Delhi High Court judges have decided to contribute for flood relief in Kerala, it was announced on Thursday.

Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and other judges will contribute to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of those hit by the floods, a statement said.

About one million people are sheltered in over 3,000 relief camps in Kerala following the devastating floods, the worst since 1924. The death toll since the monsoon rains began on May 29 has been estimated at around 370.

–IANS

