Delhi HC seeks government response on plea seeking protection of transgender rights

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the state government to file a detailed reply on a public suit seeking protection of transgender rights in the national capital.

The Delhi government, in a reply filed earlier, stated that it has taken various steps and initiatives with respect to empowerment and development of the transgender community in the national capital.

The court asked the state government to file a detailed reply with documents mentioning details of meetings, formation of committees and steps taken for the welfare of transgenders in the city.

The Central government told a division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 has been passed by the Lok Sabha in December 2018.

The court has asked the Centre to file a reply with reports from the Rajya Sabha on the Transgender Rights Bill.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 23.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by two students of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies– Rashi Jain and Mihir Garg — who have raised the issue that Supreme Court directions on transgender rights have not yet been implemented.

In the plea, they said that transgenders had been denied basic right to education, employment opportunities and access to a dignified life.

–IANS

akk/oeb/bg