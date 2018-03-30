Delhi HC seeks ICMR response on plea to control monkey population

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) response on a plea seeking to control the population of monkeys in the capital.

The court sought ICMR’s assistance after it was informed that research body has conducted study on controlling monkey population.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar also sought a report from the Central government on constitution of a high-level committee to examine the issue of safety, security and efficacy of immune-contraception vaccine to control the monkey population.

The bench, which has been monitoring the progress made to ensure a proper place for survival of the monkeys, posted the case for further hearing on April 25.

The court was hearing a plea which said the problem was not restricted to Delhi and that it was a pan-India issue, asking Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain to personally look into it to ensure funds for acquiring vaccine from abroad on an “emergency basis”.

Many of the 20,000 simians relocated to Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary near Tughalaqabad in Delhi have escaped to surrounding areas leading to complaints from residents, the court observed.

