Delhi HC seeks reply on mushrooming coaching centres

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from multiple agencies in the national capital by February 17 next year on a plea against the proliferation of coaching centres in a residential area here.

A division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Ministry of Urban Development, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, Deputy Commissioner of Northwest district, and the North Delhi Power Ltd.

The PIL filed by Charted Accountant Sanjay Singhal said the Mukherjee Nagar area was converted from residential to commercial zone in connivance with the authorities for running coaching institutes.

The authorities gave full protection to the illegal and unlawful activities carried out by the property owners, said the plea.

It sought direction from the Arvind Kejriwal government, north civic agency and DDA to cancel the lease deed and conveyance deed in respect of the offending premises.

All these premises housed professional institutions, coaching classes or academic institutions training students for competitive examination, it said.

The plea particularly named “respondent 5 (DJB) and 6 (North Delhi Power Ltd)” for colluding with inhabitants of the area “flouting and ignoring terms and conditions” and in “fundamental breach of leasehold policy”.

They were accused of “converting the residential land” for “commercial purposes by installing water and electricity supply at premises” and having “created traffic jams” in the area.

The plea also asked the government to ensure that no professional institutions operated in the residential area.

