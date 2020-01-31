Delhi HC stays hike in auto fares

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed an interim stay on Delhi government’s notification pertaining to increase in auto fares in the capital.

The city government had issued a notification revising the three-wheeler fares on June 12, 2019.

A Bench of Chief Justice headed by D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the stay will be in force till May 2. The matter will be heard the same day.

The petition in this regard was filed by NGO, Aiding Hands Foundation.

They had sought a direction to quash the government’s notification contending that it was issued “without approval of the competent authority and would severely impact the people.”

–IANS

