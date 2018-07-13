Delhi Health Minister prescribes strict measures against vector-borne diseases

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) With monsoon knocking on the door, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday directed all stakeholders to take strict action for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

In a meeting held with senior officials of the Department and other agencies, Jain reviewed the preparedness and status of action taken for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases – dengue, chikungunya, malaria and seasonal influenza.

“Since the monsoon has already arrived in Delhi, vector control measures must be intensified by all local bodies and other stakeholders, and community awareness activities must be visible in the community,” he said.

In the meeting, it was announced that a control room at Directorate General of Health sServices (DGHS) Headquarter will be functional 24×7 with helpline numbers (22307145, 22300012) to address the queries and grievances of the general public regarding vector-borne diseases and seasonal influenza.

According to a statement from the Health Minister’s office: “A good intersectoral cross-border coordination with neighbouring states and districts will be put in place so that, timely control measure could be taken to control a sudden surge in vector-borne diseases.”

It also said that a mechanism had been developed that will enable senior level officers of the respective local bodies to monitor field staff by randomly calling different households to ask if the Domestic Breeding Checker (DBC) visited their house and took preventive measures.

“Helpline numbers regarding details of DBCs and field workers along with their work schedule will be advertised in leading newspapers in vernacular languages.

“In case of no visit done by DBC, people may lodge their complaints and inform the status of visits by DBCs/field workers in their respective areas on the given helpline number,” the statement said.

Jain will also issue an order to increase the capacity of private hospitals and nursing homes by 10-20 per cent.

The Health Minister also laid emphasis on vector control activities and community awareness activities in identified high-risk wards, underprivileged areas, unauthorized colonies, JJ clusters, and construction sites.

The statement also said that medical and paramedical staff of the school health scheme will be involved in conducting training at schools, while the community should be motivated for sparing one hour on every Sunday for cleaning their households and surroundings, during high transmission season.

The Health Minister office also announced the opening of 500 fever clinics in different healthcare facilities to cater to patients.

–IANS

sd/vd