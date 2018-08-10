Delhi Hoopers win 5th round of 3X3 Basketball League

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) Delhi Hoopers won the fifth round of 3X3 Basketball League (3BL) with a 21-16 win over Bangalore Machas in the final here on Sunday.

Kiran Shastri from Delhi Hoopers took away the MVP award for this round, with 47 points scored by him in this round. Strong performances were also seen from Inderbir Gill, Timajh Parker-Rivera and Chethan Suresh in the final match, according to a release.

Delhi Hoopers were the champions of the first, second and third rounds till Bangalore Machas took the title away from them in the fourth round.

–IANS

