Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Delhi Hoopers emerged champions of the inaugural 3×3 Basketball League (3BL) here on Sunday. Delhi won the Round 6. They have won four rounds in a row.

With the win, Delhi Hoopers stand a chance to become the first Indian team to qualify for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Finals in Beijing, China in October 2018 depending on their performance in Mexico and Hyderabad.

–IANS

