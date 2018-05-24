Delhi hospitals can’t withhold bodies if bills unpaid: Draft advisory

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Hospitals and nursing homes in the city cannot withhold the bodies of patients who die during treatment on the ground of unpaid medical bills, as per a draft advisory prepared by the Delhi government.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media here on Monday that the draft advisory will be put in the public domain to invite objections/suggestions within 30 days.

The Minister said that the Delhi Nursing Home Act would be changed to incorporate the final advisory chalked out on the basis of objections/suggestions/directions received.

He warned that violations of the said provisions could lead to cancellation of the clinic/hospital’s licence.

“If a patient dies, hospitals cannot refuse to hand over the body to relatives, saying that bills have not been paid,” Jain said.

The Minister said that in case a bill remains unpaid and has not been waived, a hospital can follow the legal route to get the family to pay up.

–IANS

