Delhi hotel employee arrested for stealing car

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A man working as the food and events manager of a luxury hotel here has been arrested along with a friend on charges of stealing a car, police said on Tuesday.

Ishit Monga, 21, along with his friend Akshay Arora, 25, stole a Ford Eco from the parking space of Connaught Place’s PVR Plaza on August 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

When the car owner reached there around 7.45 p.m., he was told by the parking attendant that someone had driven away his vehicle by producing a parking slip, Verma said.

On August 18, the car was found abandoned near the Safdarjung flyover at Lodhi Colony. In it the police found a letter-head of the hotel which led to the the accused.

The two men confessed to their involvement in the crime. After being refused the use of a car by his father, Monga took away the vehicle from the parking lot.

