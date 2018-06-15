Delhi IAS officers must go back to work: JD-U

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Bihar’s ruling JD-U, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday called on IAS officers in Delhi to get back to work as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured their safety.

“The Chief Minister has assured IAS officers regarding their safety and has appealed to them to return to the work. The impasse has to break for the people of Delhi and the officers must resume their mandated duties,” Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national spokesperson Pavan Varma told IANS.

He also said this is “not only his stand but also the party’s belief”.

“If such misconduct can happen against one elected government, it can happen against another too. This is wrong. The government must function. People should not suffer at any cost,” Varma added.

He although “condemned” the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, saying “if such an attack has happened, it is very sad”.

Earlier in the day, Verma had tweeted saying: “Those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap an immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run.”

–IANS

nks/vd