Delhi is very vibrant: Vanessa Kirby

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) “The Crown” actress Vanessa Kirby, who hails from London, loved hanging out in Delhi, and calls it a “vibrant and a cool place”.

“I was in Delhi for a little while. I love to travel and spend time (in different places). It is a very vibrant and a cool place. I came about five-six years ago,” Kirby told IANS.

Talking about Indian cinema, she said: “I know that it is very good….They make a lot of films. I want to learn more about them.”

Kirby’s tryst with showbiz started with theatre. She then made her TV debut in 2011 with BBC’s “The Hour”, following it up with the role of Estrella in the BBC adaptation of “Great Expectations”.

She got popular with Peter Morgan’s Netflix series “The Crown”, and will soon be seen in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.

