Delhi LG not present at NITI Aayog meet, Kejriwal told

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday denied Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals allegation that Lt. Governor Anil Baijal replaced him at its fourth Governing Council meeting.

“Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister? I have not authorised him to go in my place,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kant replied: “This is totally incorrect. Lt. Governor of Delhi is not present at the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.”

Kejriwal didn’t attend the NITI Aayog meeting because he is on protest along with three of his cabinet ministers at the Lt Governor’s residence since Monday.

–IANS

