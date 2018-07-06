Delhi likely to receive good rainfall from July 11

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) After a dry spell for some days, the national capital is likely to receive good rainfall from July 11 for three days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

“Delhi is expected to receive good showers on July 11 while the next two days will have moderate rainfall,” said an IMD official.

While Monday remained sultry and hot, some parts in the Delhi Ridge area and NCR region received light patches of rainfall.

“The rainfall recorded in Delhi Ridge is 4 mm while the humidity remained around 75 per cent,” the official added.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, isolated pockets of Delhi NCR, Haryana and Punjab witnessed some light monsoon rains.

“This clearly indicates the sign of monsoon revival over the plains of northwest India. The weather is also in no mood to return to the hot and dry condition again as we expect one or two short spells of rains to occur over parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, parts of Haryana and north Rajasthan,” it said.

The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 40.1 degree Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, while the minimum was 30.8, three notches above the season’s average.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

