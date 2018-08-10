Delhi lost over 78,000 trees in last 10 years

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In the past 10 years, over 78,000 trees has been felled in the national capital, the Delhi Assembly was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Environment Minister Imran Hussain told the House that by way of compensatory plantation, about 10 lakh saplings have been planted in the city.

“Between 2008 and 2018, the North Forest Department has chopped 16,235 trees, the South Forest Department 33,715 trees, while the west cut 28,313 trees,” he said.

The total number of trees chopped was 78,263.

In compensation, the North Forest Department has planted 2,08,8452 saplings, the South Forest Department 3,77,103 and the West Forest Department has planted 3,94,678 saplings, the Minister reads.

Of this, only 2,94,990 plants in west department and 1,35,735 plants survived in the North Forest Department.

The South Forest Department is in the process of collecting the information of the plants that survived.

