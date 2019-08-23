Delhi Lt. Governor orders expediting teacher appointments

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the vacancies’ status in the Directorate of Education and ordered that appointments be expedited.

The Lt. Governor’s Office said in a statement that the meeting was held as a part of the regular review of filling up vacancies in various departments.

The Director Education explained to Baijal the position of vacancies, pending requisitions and dossiers, as well as the status of recruitment rules at all levels.

“In the meeting, the Lt. Governor directed to expedite the appointment of teachers where recruitment process has completed. Director Education submitted that the entire process shall be completed by October,” the statement said.

Moreover, the Education Department was advised to follow-up the matters pending on account of court cases for early disposal.

A large number of teaching posts are vacant in the Delhi government schools.

–IANS

