Delhi man arrested for killing daughter

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A man was arrested here for killing his daughter after attacking her with an iron rod, police said.

The incident occurred in Sangam Vihar on Tuesday over a financial dispute between the accused, Nand Kishore, his wife and their two daughters.

“During investigation it was found that Nand Kishore attacked his wife and daughters with the iron rod. His younger daughter died on the spot, while his wife and elder daughter suffered critical head injuries. They have been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre,” Delhi Police PRO (ACP) Anil Mittal said.

Neighbours called the police after they heard the commotion in Nand Kishore’s house.

–IANS

