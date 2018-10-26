Delhi man was pilot of crashed Indonesian plane

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Bhavye Suneja, the pilot of the Indonesian Lion Air Boeing passenger plane which crashed on Monday with 189 people aboard, was a student of Ahlcon Public School in Delhi till 2005.

Sources in the school, situated in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, confirmed that he was an alumnus but did not share further details.

According to Suneja’s LinkedIn profile, he received his pilot’s licence from the US-based Bel Air International in 2009.

He was associated with Lion Air as an airline pilot since March 2011. Prior to that, he served as a trainee pilot with Emirates for three months in 2010, the profile said.

The passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea on Monday shortly after take off. Authorities say they have found no survivor.

Suneja was living in Jakarta with his wife while his parents were in Delhi when the disaster took place.

