Delhi marks Eid with fervour and gaiety

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Muslims across the national capital on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour and gaiety while top political leaders shared greetings and offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque.

Leaders across the political spectrum including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a sit-in protest, wished people on the festive occasion.

Many people turned up at the Jama Masjid, Makki Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, Masjid Jamia Milia Islamia, Masjid Faiz-e-Illahi to offer the special Eid prayers before visiting relatives or friends or playing host to visitors.

Advocate Akram Khan said: “After the one-month long fast, we celebrated the festival by some visiting relatives and exchanging greetings and sweet. We also offered prayers and distributed clothes and fruits to poor.”

Guests were treated to sheer khorma — special sweet made of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits, he said

Mufti Mohammed Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in old Delhi said prayers were offered for peace and harmony in the society.

“We also appealed to people to work for poor to seek blessings,” the Mufti told IANS.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain were among Muslim politicians who offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and film director Madhur Bhandarkar visited Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s Eid Milan programme.

Senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi, L.K. Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani, besides Rajnath Singh Ansari were also present at the Eid Milan hosted by Hussain.

–IANS

akk-spk/vd