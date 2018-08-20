Delhi Metro cards valid for travel on DTC buses

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) In a move that will enable thousands of commuters to take hassle-free daily rides in the national capital, Delhi Metro cards will now be valid for travel on all DTC and cluster buses as well, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

In a print advertisement, the Delhi Transport Department said: “Great news for the people of Delhi! Metro card is now valid on all DTC and cluster buses.”

It said that the Metro cards are available at all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) outlets where passes are made.

“With this step, travel of commuters on Metro and DTC buses will become smoother. A pilot project in this regard has been a success. Now, it will be applicable to all the buses,” a government official told IANS.

This will also popularise commuting on public buses among Metro users.

“I board a bus to reach my office after getting down at the nearest Metro station. This arrangement will be of great help to me,” said a 25-year-old professional.

In January, the government had launched the pilot project on use of Metro cards to pay fares on around 250 buses.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had integrated the common mobility card with its feeder buses and a few parking lots.

