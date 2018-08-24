Delhi Metro Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad service to start in November

Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Delhi Metro services will start operating between Dilshad Garden in Delhi and New Bus Stand in Ghaziabad in the second week of November.

This was announced on Tuesday by Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Vice Chairperson and District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari at a press conference.

She said the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) had conducted the trial run which will continue for 15 more days after which the finishing work on Metro stations will be completed.

–IANS

sps/mr/nir