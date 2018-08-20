Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Delhi Metro will run extra trips on Saturday and Sunday in view of high ridership observed on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, it was announced on Friday.

Also, it said, those metro lines where the services begin from 8 a.m. onwards will start early at 6 a.m. on these two days.

“The Delhi Metro will be running 253 extra train trips on Saturday i.e, on the eve of Raksh Bandhan whereas, 598 extra train trips will be run on Sunday i.e, on the day of Raksha Bandhan in comparison to their routine Saturday/Sunday timetable covering all the Lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The metro service will start early from these stations: from Jahangirpuri – Samaypur Badli section (Yellow Line), from Mundka – City Park section (Green Line), from Badarpur Border – Escorts Mujesar section (Violet Line), from Majlis Park – Lajpat Nagar section (Pink Line), and from Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden (Magenta Line).

DMRC said it will deploy additional guards and ticketing personnel to cater to the increased crowd on these two days.

— IANS

