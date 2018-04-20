Delhi Metro trial for another section of Pink Line

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Delhi Metro on Tuesday began a trial run on the Lajpat Nagar-Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh section of the 59-km long Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor).

The 8.1 km stretch has six stations– Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension, and Lajpat Nagar — including two interchange stations at INA and Lajpat Nagar, where the train will intersect the Yellow and Violet lines, respectively.

A 21.56-km-long segment of the same line — from Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus — was opened for the public last month.

“During these test runs, the interface of the metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

