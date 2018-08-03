Delhi Metro’s Pink Line extended till Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Delhi Metro on Monday extended its Pink Line to connect Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar, bringing four major markets on its network.

The latest 8.10-km stretch has six stations including INA, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar, all of which boast of major and popular markets.

“Metro serves a very useful purpose because it takes the pressure off private means of transport and brings more people to an efficient, green mode of public transport,” Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the inauguration at Metro Bhawan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the opening as “a day of happiness” and underlined that with this stretch, the perennial problem of parking in these markets would also be solved.

The launch was also attended by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs Anant Kumar, who appreciated the naming of the Moti Bagh Station after Kannada scholar and educationist M. Vishveshwaraiah.

The Pink Line connecting Majlis Park and South Campus was started in March. The remaining section, from Lajpat Nagar to Shiv Vihar, is expected to open later this year.

The Pink Line, when fully complete, will cover a considerable section of the busy Ring Road.

With Monday’s opening, the Delhi Metro network has become 296 km long with 214 stations.

–IANS

vn/mr/vv