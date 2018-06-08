Delhi minister alleges BJP MLA assaulted him

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday filed a police complaint alleging that he was attacked by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and his associates, who also threatened to kill him.

Sirsa however claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was spreading lies to defame him.

Hussain, in his complaint, said that Sirsa and others were at the Secretariat with a plan to attack him as he moved out of his office around 2.40 p.m.

“Sirsa and his 10-15 associates attacked me and gave me death threats. I escaped them and ran towards my car when I heard them saying that we will kill this minister here today. Sirsa ji also abused me in Punjabi,” he said in the complaint.

“After this incident, I have been unable to gather strength to go to my office premises,” he said, demanding a strict police inquiry into the matter.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also supported Hussain’s allegations.

Sirsa took to Twitter to respond to the allegation.

“For spreading lies and defaming me, I am going to file a police complaint against Sanjay Singh and Imran Hussain! Enough of their drama and blame games,” he said.

