Delhi Minister files defmation case against BJP MLAs

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday filed a criminal defamation case in a district court against two BJP MLAs and a rebel AAP legislator accusing them of defaming him in the tree-felling episode.

The case is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Hussain alleged that on June 27, the three MLAs had said that he had indulged in corruption and had given permission to cut trees in Delhi on monetary consideration.

Hussain’s petition says the BJP MLAs, Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and rebel AAP MLA, Kapil Mishra, have caused damage to his reputation, which is likely to adversely affect his prospects in the future elections.

The minister has requested the court to initiate action against the three under charges dealing with defamation.

–IANS

