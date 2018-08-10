Delhi Minister inspects shelter homes

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) After cases of sexual abuse at shelter homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were reported, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday inspected shelter homes here to check the security provided to the women.

Gautam visited Nari Niketan, Mahila Sadan and Asha Jyoti at the Nirmal Chhaya Hari Nagar Complex.

He was satisfied with the strict entry norms being followed by the security staff. The Minister also inspected the services and security for the female inmates and found the inmates were happy with the available diet and other facilities.

Last week, Gautam had directed an audit of all shelter homes — government as well as private — across the city.

