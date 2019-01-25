Delhi minister Rai to seek Centre’s help over Swaminathan report

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said he will meet Union Agriculture Ministre Radha Mohan Singh this week, impressing upon him the need to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee Report for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

“We will ask the Union Agriculture Ministre to support us in our drive to ensure the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report so that Delhi could act as a role model to other states, Rai told media.

Rai on Wednesday met farmers from Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at his residence and sought their opinion.

“We want that the recommendations should be implemented not only in Delhi but across the nation so that farmers could get the money they deserve. We are sure that the Central government will help us in our initiative,” he said.

Last month, the Delhi government formed an expert committee comprising a senior scientist from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), farmers’ representatives and officials of the agriculture department for drafting the agricultural policy for Delhi.

–IANS

nks/prs