Delhi Minister reviews preparations for plantation drive

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Preparations for the Delhi government’s drive to plant five lakh saplings at 600 locations here on September 8 was reviewed at a meeting with officials and other stakeholders by Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the drive, in which more than 1.25 lakh schoolchildren will participate.

The participants will be made aware of air pollution and the importance of afforestation to counter the menace.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the active participation of area residents, resident welfare and market associations, eco-clubs, students of schools and colleges has been sought for the drive.

The review meeting was attended by senior officers of the Forest Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, District Magistrates, SDMs, senior officers of the three MCDs, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and others.

The government had set up a toll-free helpline number 1800118600 for the general public to know about the locations fixed for the plantation drive.

“It was emphasised that agencies involved in plantation drive should not only carry out the same but also ensure high survival rate of plants for its success,” the statement said.

