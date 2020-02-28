Delhi Minister visits riot affected areas, assures all help

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday visited the riot hit areas in northeast Delhi, met several victims and heard their grievances. He assured them of all possible help from the state government.

The minister also visited the Mustafabad Eidgah where the Delhi government has opened a relief camp and met the riot victims.

At least 46 people have died and over 200 injured in a period of three days in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24.

Earlier Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also visited the riot-hit areas, said, “18 SDMs during the day and 4 SDMs in the night are visiting the areas to monitor the situation. They are extending all possible help to those in need.”

Sisodia said about Rs 38 lakh has already been distributed among the riot victims till Monday evening.

He said the Delhi government has put up stalls at various places to provide food and other essential items apart from the relief camp at Mustafabad Eidgah.

“Relief camps have all the facilities including children’s corner and doctors who provide round the clock service to the victims,” he said.

Some citizens of northeast Delhi have also contributed to the relief fund, he added.

