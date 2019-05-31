Delhi Ministers to go among people to monitor projects, seek feedback

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Days after losing the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has decided to send the Ministers among people to monitor progress of projects and take feedback from people.

Starting from Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues will be amidst people.

“They will interact with people on their problems. They will also take stock of schools, hospitals, public dealing offices and other facilities,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Ministers — Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot — will take direct feedback from the public on day to day facilities like water, power, roads, healthcare, and PDS.

