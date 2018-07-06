Delhi orders halts school from increasing fee

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Delhi’s Directorate of Education on Thursday ordered a school here to not increase the fee in the name of implementing the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations.

The Bal Bharti Public School on the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Marg here has increased its fee by 10 per cent for the academic session 2017-18, over the previous 2016-17 academic session, a government statement said.

The school has violated the Delhi School Education Rules, it said.

“The Directorate of Education has taken a stern action against the school and asked it not to increase the fee following the directions from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after complaints were received about the violations by the school,” the statement said.

Issuing the order to the school management, the Directorate has asked it to remove all financial and other irregularities as listed in the order and submit a compliance report within 30 days.

The school shall communicate to parents through its website, notice board and circulars about the rejection of fee increase proposal and will pay salaries and allowances to the teachers/staff from the savings.

