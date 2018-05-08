Delhi orders two schools to roll back fee hike

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The Delhi government has ordered two private schools in the city to roll back their “arbitrary” fee hike after parents complained to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Also, a de-recognition notice has been sent to another private school which did not provide free uniform, books and other stationeries to students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), it said.

“Victor Public School, Maujpur was directed by the department to provide books, uniform as per norms but it defied the lawful directions and did not comply.

“In view of the above, the school has now been served with a de-recognition notice by the Department of Education for violating norms related to the EWS/DG category,” the statement said.

About the schools which hiked fees, it said: “Complaints were also received against two other schools, Mahavir Senior Model School, Sangam Park, RP Bagh and Queen Mary’s Public School, Model Town III that they have arbitrarily hiked the school fee.”

An official said if the schools didn’t refund the hiked fee, they will also face de-recognition.

“The government and the Education Department are very serious on the violations and strict action would be taken.”

The statement said the parents met the Chief Minister during ‘Janta Samvad’ at his residence.

–IANS

