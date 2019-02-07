Delhi Police ASI shot at, robbed by crimials

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A 50-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Delhi Police was allegedly shot at and robbed by two bike-borne criminals here, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the victim, Bedi Ram, was on his way back to his residence in civil dress.

“When Bedi Ram reached old iron bridge near Shastri Park, two bike-borne assailants intercepted him and robbed on gun point. They fired at him when Ram tried to resist,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Kumar said.

“The accused escaped after snatching Rs 1,500 and his mobile phone,” he said.

“Bedi was later admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is undergoing treatment. We are trying to identify the accused persons with the help of nearby CCTV footage,” Kumar added.

