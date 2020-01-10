Delhi Police brief Home Secretary on law & order

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, here on Monday, briefed Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on law and order situation following Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia violence within a month.

The meeting took place in North Block in the afternoon. Earlier, Patnaik and Bhalla apprised a 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on Delhi’s law and order, which deteriorated during violent protests in Jamia and a series of student protests.

The protests were against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which came into force on Friday. The CAA proposes citizenship rights to migrants of six non-Muslim communities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to sources, Patnaik informed Bhalla that as many as 90 people had been arrested in the last one month for involvement in the anti-CAA violent demonstrations and that the law and order situation in the city was under control.

Patnaik also briefed Bhalla about a report, prepared by Delhi Police’s Joint Commissioner Shalini Singh on the January 5 JNU violence.

The JNUSU has claimed that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS student wing, were behind the violence. The ABVP has denied the allegations.

On the Jamia Millia incident in which the university sought a high-level probe into Delhi Police’s entry to the university premises and opening of fire against protesters, Patnaik shared a detailed action report with the Home Secretary.

The police claimed it had entered the campus in search of “outsiders”. Later, it arrested 10 suspects for violence and released the students detained at the police station. It said Jamia students were not among the arrested suspects, some of whom had criminal antecedents.

