Delhi Police bringing bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch will bring bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a top-placed source in Delhi Police told IANS.

A top Delhi Police official, on condition of anonymity, said: “In order to extradite Sanjeev Chawla to India within a month, the Delhi Police Crime Branch team went to London several times. Finally, the efforts have yielded results. Delhi Police Crime Branch DCP G. Ram Gopal Naik with his team reached London on Sunday to complete the legal formalities.”

“Scotland Yard will hand over Chawla to the Crime Branch team at around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday at Heathrow airport. This is being done keeping security in mind,” the source said.

When asked where will he be taken after he lands in India, the source said: “He is not an ordinary criminal. He is being extradited to India under a special treaty after 19 years. First, his medical examination will be done then, as per the rules, he will be taken to court where we will seek his police custody.”

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg