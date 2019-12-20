Delhi Police Commissioner meets police officials of 10 state

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) A meeting of police chiefs of 10 states was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik here to discuss the security arrangements for Independence Day parade and Delhi Assembly elections.

The meeting held in the new police headquarters on Jai Singh road on Thursday was attended by the police chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh.

This is for the first time that the Jammu & Kashmir police officials were invited to by the Delhi Police Commissioner after abrogation of Article 370.

The inter-state coordination meeting was organised to discuss the security arrangements for Independence Day parade and Delhi Assembly elections and also to make sure that no one could cross the state borders with objectionable materials like explosives, illegal weapons or even liquor.

It was also discussed in the meeting to keep a vigil on social media, cyber cafe and cyber crime.

The police officials of various states and UTs also agreed to keep an eye on the miscreants so as to make sure that no unprecedented incident happens during Independence Day and Delhi polls.

The police of all the states will also keep an eye on the sale and purchase of old vehicles in their respective states and UTs to avoid any unprecedented incident.

