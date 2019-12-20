Delhi Police deployed in JNU campus after violence

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police have been deployed inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus after request from the varsity administration following the clash between the two groups of students, in which several students were injured.

Joint commissioner of Police (South Western range) Devendra Arya told IANS, “The police team just entered the University campus after we got the request from the varsity administration.”

Arya said that the JNU administration made request to the police after the clash between the two groups of students took place inside the varsity campus.

He also said that the police will take stock of the situation inside the campus and hold a flag march to control the situation.

Violence swept the JNU on Sunday evening as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.

–IANS

aks/rt