Delhi Police failed to provide adequate security to Kerala CM: CPI-M

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Kerala CPI-M MP M.B. Rajesh on Monday raised the attempted attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday and alleged that Delhi Police failed to provide adequate security to the Marxist leader.

“Delhi Police did not take the incident seriously when a man armed with a knife came in front of the room of the Kerala Chief Minister while he was inside,” Rajesh told the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

He said that it were the security guards who overpowered the man with the knife.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist member’s remarks came two days after a 46-year-old man, identified as Vimal Raj, tried to enter the Kerala House here wielding a knife.

–IANS

aks/in/mr