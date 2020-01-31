Delhi Police had planned to keep anti-CAA protesters in ‘detention centre’

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) In a hush hush operation, the Delhi Police had planned to arrest anti-CAA protesters, at a very large scale, in the national capital. Such protesters were supposed to be kept at a temporary detention centre in Rohini area of Delhi.

In a letter written to Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi government, on January 29, the Delhi police had sought the approval for setting up a temporary detention centre at the Jangli Ram Pahalwan Stadium located at Nijampur village in Rohini.

The letter for approval was reportedly written by Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP), Rohini district. Sources said that on the basis of intelligence reports, the Addl CP had apprehended that protesters could resort to violence and may try to disturb law and order situation in the wake of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Sources said that after a high-level meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters, it was decided that in case anti-CAA protesters came on the streets at various hot spots in the national capital on January 30 (Martyr’ Day), the police would arrest them and put them in a temporary jail. However, the Martyr’s Day passed off peacefully.

“A letter was written to the Home Department for setting up a temporary detention centre. However, as no violent demonstration or protest took place on the said date, no action of any sort was taken,” revealed an officer of the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, some portions of the Addl CP’s letter was leaked and subsequently led to rumours in Shaheen Bagh that the police may arrest the protesters and put them in a detention centre being set up in Delhi.

The police, on their part, have denied having any such plan to initiate action at Shaheen Bagh or other places in Delhi where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are continuing for the past several weeks.

–IANS

ds/arm