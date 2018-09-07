Delhi Police head constable gunned down

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) A Delhi Police head constable was gunned down early on Wednesday by unknown assailants near his residence here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ram Avtaar. He was shot dead at around 12.15 a.m. when he went out to fetch an autorickshaw for a family member on Tanki Road in Mithapur area, the police said.

Some passers-by found Ram Avtaar in a pool of blood and informed the police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ram Avtaar stayed with his family in Shakti Vihar. He had joined the Delhi Police force as a constable in 2003.

“Posted at Ambedkar Nagar police station, Ram Avtaar left for his residence after finishing his duty on Tuesday at 8 p.m. He was a brave officer,” Station House Officer O.P. Thakur told IANS.

“We are investigating the case with all possible angles including personal enmity. We are scanning the CCTV camera to establish the identity of the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

