Delhi Police Head Constable promoted to ASI for displaying courage

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A Delhi Police Head Constable was on Friday given out-of-turn promotion and awarded an ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar’ for displaying bravery in arresting criminals and working out several blind cases.

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik promoted Narender Kumar, posted at the Punjabi Bagh police station, as an Assitant Sub-Inspector for exemplary courage on duty without caring for his personal safety.

Narender Kumar, along with ASI Naresh Kumar, was attacked with a knife on March 6 when he tried to nab a criminal Mansoor and his accomplices on the Rohtak Road.

Despite injuries on his forehead and shoulder, Narender Kumar did not let go of the criminal who was finally arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

On Mansoor’s questioning, police later arrested Dildar, Praveen, and Pintu, who were involved in many cases of robbery, attempt to murder, and burgalry, Kumar said.

–IANS

