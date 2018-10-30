Delhi Police reaches out to other states to curb smuggling

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Aiming to prevent smuggling of firearms, liquor and drug trafficking, top officials of the Delhi Police on Tuesday interacted with their counterparts from states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police, the main agenda of the high-level meeting was to establish coordination between the police officials of various states to curb smuggling and illegal manufacturing of firearms.

While the border areas of Haryana are known for liquor smuggling, Uttar Pradesh districts such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Baghpat are the routes used by smugglers to smuggle banned items including firearms from states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The smugglers generally take the routes through Haryana to smuggle contrabands from Punjab and Rajasthan.

“It was stressed upon to take joint actions against inter-state criminals by sharing of information on their activities…,” Mittal said.

