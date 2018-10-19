Delhi Police to recruit more constables from northeast

Agartala, Oct 25 (IANS) The Delhi Police will recruit 585 more constables from the northeastern states to serve in the national capital, authorities said here on Thursday.

Senior police officers of the northeastern states in association with the Delhi Police were in the process of selecting the 585, a senior Tripura Police official said.

He said of the 585 posts, 190 were reserved for females.

“And of the total, 130 constables will be recruited from Assam while 65 constables each would be employed from the remaining northeastern states,” the official said.

Recruitment of northeastern youths in Delhi Police started from 2015.

“Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has been spearheading the efforts to improve the capability of Delhi Police in curbing racial prejudice against northeast communities in Delhi,” the official said.

