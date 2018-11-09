Delhi Police told to develop online portal to get public grievances

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked Delhi Police to set up its own online portal for receiving and monitoring public grievances.

Baijal, in a meeting to review the public grievance redressal system of Delhi Police, also directed the police to train its officers in soft skills to improve public interface, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

At the meeting — attended by Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioners of Police and Joint Commissioners of Police — the Delhi Police made a detailed presentation to inform Baijal that they receive written and online complaints through various sources.

The police also told Baijal that Public Facilitation desks had been set up in police stations to provide conducive atmosphere to public, the statement said.

Baijal stressed that public grievances redressal was an important aspect of policing which required review and monitoring of grievances and complaints on a continuous basis at all levels.

He said that focus should be given on handling the complainants in a judicious and speedy manner.

