Delhi policeman hit by two-wheeler during vehicle check, one held

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) A Delhi Police Head Constable was critically injured early on Sunday when three youths on a two-wheeler hit him in a bid to escape when he tried to stop them during vehicle checking here, police said. One of the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m near a cremation ground at east Delhi’s Geeta Colony when Head Constable Pramod Kumar was on vehicle checking duty along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Harvir and Police ‘Mitra’ Manish.

“Pramod Kumar suspected three youths were triple riding on a scooty and signalled the driver to stop. The driver, instead of slowing down, sped up and hit Pramod Kumar in a bid to escape, knocking him down,” said a senior police officer.

“Harvir and Manish chased the vehicle and and overpowered one of the riders, identified as Taufin, 21, while the two others managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. During interrogation, Taufin told they were returning from Jaffarabad after dinner to Jama Masid,” the officer said.

“Pramod Kumar suffered serious head injuries and was admitted in LNJP hospital. His condition is said to be critical. A case was registered against Taufin and his two accomplices and a hunt is on to nab the other two,” he added.

–IANS

sp/vd